NY health inspectors plan to try to inspect Rensselaer Co. nursing home

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time since September, New York State health inspectors said they will try again to inspect the Van Rensselaer Nursing Home in Rensselaer County.

The inspectors were denied entry to the facility twice before by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin because they did not provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Instead, the inspectors showed documentation that stated they were tested weekly.

McLaughlin said he has now been given proof that the inspectors will have a negative test before the inspection. The assisted living facility has recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“So all we ever said was you’re welcome to come in but just show us proof that you tested negative within seven days, which is the same exact standard that my families would have to meet and that my employees have to meet,” McLaughlin said.

The state said the inspectors they would send are not visitors, and therefore, do not have to show proof of a negative test when entering the nursing home.

