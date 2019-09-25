NY families finding vaccines hard to get

(NEWS10) — Parents of unvaccinated children in New York State have to decide to either get them vaccinated or pull them from public school. But getting those vaccines is easier said than done.

Some medical professionals are calling the last minute rush of families who need to get their shots a “logistical nightmare.”

Earlier this year, New York removed the religious exemptions that allowed thousands of students to attend public school without being vaccinated. Now, many families are finding the vaccines are out of their reach as clinics are quickly running out of the medication.

The state gave families a two-week grace period from the start of the school year, but many district worked with families throughout the summer to find a solution.