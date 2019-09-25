NY, Connecticut to develop uniform approach to e-cigarettes and legal cannabis program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced a strategic partnership to develop a uniform approach to e-cigarettes and legal cannabis program.

On October 17, the governor’s office says officials from law enforcement, state health officials, and policymakers from both states will hold a summit to adopt guidelines and principles on both programs.

During the summit, vaping regulation and cannabis legalization examine a number of factors that will influence state policies on the products like geographical proximity and traffic flow between both states.

The governor’s office says factors that will be considered for cannabis legalization will include taxation, product safety and testing, product availability and advertising, roadside testing, banking and financial services, and social justice and equity considerations.