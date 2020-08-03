NY Attorney General’s Office looking into situation at College Suites

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been three days since College Suites at Hudson Valley kicked out its tenants even though state law said they must give them at least 30 days notice.

Now, the New York Attorney General’s Office is looking into the matter.

College Suites blamed the move on the coronavirus pandemic, but when NEWS10 ABC asked about that claim, College Suites had nothing to say.

