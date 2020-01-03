NY Assembly Minority Leader steps down after DWI arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Assembly Minority Leader is stepping down from his leadership post.

Brian Kolb was arrested on New Year’s Eve on drunk driving charges.

Kolb had been facing pressure from both sides of the aisle to step down from his position.

In a statement released on Friday, the republican said he doesn’t want his personal challenges to distract the Republican Party from its goals. He also said he is now seeking professional help.

You can read his statement, in full, below:

“As Leader of the Assembly Minority Conference, I have always tried to put the needs and best interests of our Conference ahead of my own. That is why I have decided to step down as Minority Leader.



I have a profound respect for each and every one of my colleagues, and sincerely admire their daily efforts on behalf of constituents and communities in every corner of the state. But I will not allow my own personal challenges to distract from the goals, message, and mission of the Assembly Minority Conference. With a new year and new legislative session ahead, the work of our Conference cannot be undermined or deterred in any way.



I will be forever grateful for the confidence my colleagues have placed in me for the past 10 years. But in my heart, I know that this is the right time for a new leader to step in and advance an agenda that benefits all New Yorkers.



The events of December 31 are ones I will always deeply regret. On a personal level, I have begun the process of seeking professional help in order to heal, learn, and fully address the challenges that I, along with my family, currently face.” Brian Kolb