NY AG creates new Diversity and Inclusion Office

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office announced it created the first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Office within the agency.

The office will ensure the attorney general’s office better reflects the diversity of New York State and will be led by Sandra Grannum.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion have been the clarion call of Attorney General [Letitia] James throughout her career, and the urgency to heed that call is now greater than ever,” said Sandra Grannum, Esq., Diversity and Inclusion Officer, New York State Office of the Attorney General. “As she leads that effort from this office, I am honored and excited to be a part of the work that will impact the lives of so many New Yorkers.”

Grannum has been with the agency for nearly 17 years and is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center.