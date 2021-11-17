NY AG: 54 indicted for involvement in Capital Region drug trafficking ring

ALABNY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General’s Office has announced the indictment of 54 members of a drug trafficking ring. Attorney General Letitia James said they distributed heroin laced with fentanyl, powder and crack cocaine, and methamphetamine to Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Warren counties.
The year-long investigation led to the seizure of about two kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 14 grams of heroin, four handguns, and $25,000 in cash.
“Dangerous drugs have devastated too many communities throughout our state and claimed too many lives,” said James. “As New Yorkers and Americans across the country witnessed the greatest number of drug overdose deaths in history in 2020, the defendants here were allegedly flooding our streets with the very types of drugs that caused this devastation.”
The investigation, codenamed “Operation Garage Days,” included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps. As alleged in the indictment, the central figures in this narcotics distribution network were Brianna Nichols and Michael Kuntzsch, who often worked together to obtain and sell meth and cocaine in Fulton County.
The 376-count indictment charges the defendants with various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy in the second degree, which are all felonies.
Those charged in the indictment are:
- Walter Allen, 51, of Gloversville
- Darnell Alston, 49, of Gloversville
- Zionna Belknap, 21, of Gloversville
- Everett Russell Bishop, 48, of Wilton
- Toni Borromeo, 45, of Gloversville
- Sahib Braan, 30, of Troy
- Octavius Brooks, 24, of Binghamton
- Lamar Brown, 35, of Gloversville
- Christopher Clark, 39, of Amsterdam
- Lawrence Cross, 34, of Gloversville
- Daniel Degnan, 30, of Gloversville
- Stephen Dingman, 27, of Gloversville
- Floyd Everson, 47, of Port Jefferson
- Megan Grubb, 32, of Gloversville
- Alex Hanson, 26, of Potsdam
- Sean Hines, 38, of Gloversville
- Tina Jackson, 49, of Gloversville
- Ryan Jacques, 40, of St. Regis Falls
- Miguel John, 26, of Saratoga Springs
- Donald Johnson, 39, of Johnstown
- John Kaminski, 43, of Fort Johnson
- Christopher Kippen, 41, of Schenectady
- Adam Krzeski, 37, of Gloversville
- Michael Kuntzsch, 33, of St. Johnsville
- Thomas Laverpool, 30, of Brooklyn
- Andre Lewis, 52, of Gloversville
- Dylan Mailloux, 30, of Little Falls
- Kenneth McKiver, 29, of Gloversville
- Ernest McMikle, 35, of Gloversville
- Shakona Mikula, 25, of Gloversville
- Donovan Millhouse, 25, of Gloversville
- Christopher Millington, 37, of Gansevoort
- Christian Mitchell, 33, of Troy
- Khalif Mitchell, 35, of Hudson, PA
- Adonta Moore, 24, of Gloversville
- Brianna Nichols, 25, of Gloversville
- Barbara Parker, 47, of Gloversville
- Wayne Platt, 37, of Gloversville
- George Ramson, 43, of Rotterdam
- Dalton Remines, 28, of Galway
- Jacquelynn Ross, 36, of Gloversville
- Dashawn Rowland, 27, of Gloversville
- Tessa Taylor, 26, of Mayfield
- Jordan Thomas, 23, of Troy
- Javiel Tirse, 41, of Gloversville
- Steven VanAllen, 43, of Gloversville
- Ross VanAlstyne, 26, of Gloversville
- Clinton Waddell, 39, of Middle Grove
- Laquan Warren, 26, of Brooklyn
- Christopher Williams, 53, of Gloversville
- Hassan Wilson, 31, of Gloversville
- Jamar Wright, 38, of Johnstown
The indictment is part of a joint investigation between the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force, the Johnstown Police Department, the Gloversville Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Amsterdam Police Department, the Schenectady Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the New York State Police.