NY AG: 54 indicted for involvement in Capital Region drug trafficking ring

ALABNY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General’s Office has announced the indictment of 54 members of a drug trafficking ring. Attorney General Letitia James said they distributed heroin laced with fentanyl, powder and crack cocaine, and methamphetamine to Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Warren counties.

The year-long investigation led to the seizure of about two kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 14 grams of heroin, four handguns, and $25,000 in cash.

“Dangerous drugs have devastated too many communities throughout our state and claimed too many lives,” said James. “As New Yorkers and Americans across the country witnessed the greatest number of drug overdose deaths in history in 2020, the defendants here were allegedly flooding our streets with the very types of drugs that caused this devastation.”

The investigation, codenamed “Operation Garage Days,” included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps. As alleged in the indictment, the central figures in this narcotics distribution network were Brianna Nichols and Michael Kuntzsch, who often worked together to obtain and sell meth and cocaine in Fulton County.

The 376-count indictment charges the defendants with various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy in the second degree, which are all felonies.

Those charged in the indictment are:

Walter Allen, 51, of Gloversville

Darnell Alston, 49, of Gloversville

Zionna Belknap, 21, of Gloversville

Everett Russell Bishop, 48, of Wilton

Toni Borromeo, 45, of Gloversville

Sahib Braan, 30, of Troy

Octavius Brooks, 24, of Binghamton

Lamar Brown, 35, of Gloversville

Christopher Clark, 39, of Amsterdam

Lawrence Cross, 34, of Gloversville

Daniel Degnan, 30, of Gloversville

Stephen Dingman, 27, of Gloversville

Floyd Everson, 47, of Port Jefferson

Megan Grubb, 32, of Gloversville

Alex Hanson, 26, of Potsdam

Sean Hines, 38, of Gloversville

Tina Jackson, 49, of Gloversville

Ryan Jacques, 40, of St. Regis Falls

Miguel John, 26, of Saratoga Springs

Donald Johnson, 39, of Johnstown

John Kaminski, 43, of Fort Johnson

Christopher Kippen, 41, of Schenectady

Adam Krzeski, 37, of Gloversville

Michael Kuntzsch, 33, of St. Johnsville

Thomas Laverpool, 30, of Brooklyn

Andre Lewis, 52, of Gloversville

Dylan Mailloux, 30, of Little Falls

Kenneth McKiver, 29, of Gloversville

Ernest McMikle, 35, of Gloversville

Shakona Mikula, 25, of Gloversville

Donovan Millhouse, 25, of Gloversville

Christopher Millington, 37, of Gansevoort

Christian Mitchell, 33, of Troy

Khalif Mitchell, 35, of Hudson, PA

Adonta Moore, 24, of Gloversville

Brianna Nichols, 25, of Gloversville

Barbara Parker, 47, of Gloversville

Wayne Platt, 37, of Gloversville

George Ramson, 43, of Rotterdam

Dalton Remines, 28, of Galway

Jacquelynn Ross, 36, of Gloversville

Dashawn Rowland, 27, of Gloversville

Tessa Taylor, 26, of Mayfield

Jordan Thomas, 23, of Troy

Javiel Tirse, 41, of Gloversville

Steven VanAllen, 43, of Gloversville

Ross VanAlstyne, 26, of Gloversville

Clinton Waddell, 39, of Middle Grove

Laquan Warren, 26, of Brooklyn

Christopher Williams, 53, of Gloversville

Hassan Wilson, 31, of Gloversville

Jamar Wright, 38, of Johnstown

The indictment is part of a joint investigation between the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force, the Johnstown Police Department, the Gloversville Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Amsterdam Police Department, the Schenectady Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the New York State Police.