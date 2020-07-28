NXIVM financial backer to be sentenced

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Clare Bronfman, the heiress to the Seagrams liquor fortune and financial backer of the sex cult NXIVM, is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Bronfman’s fortune funded the cult’s expenses, including most of its legal fight. She was a key figure in the cult, led by Keith Raniere, which included sexual abuse and branding of women.

She will be sentenced on September 30.

No new sentencing date has been announced for Raniere.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga