NXIVM financial backer to be sentenced

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Clare Bronfman, the heiress to the Seagrams liquor fortune and financial backer of the sex cult NXIVM, is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Bronfman’s fortune funded the cult’s expenses, including most of its legal fight. She was a key figure in the cult, led by Keith Raniere, which included sexual abuse and branding of women.

She will be sentenced on September 30.

No new sentencing date has been announced for Raniere.

