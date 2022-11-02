ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet returns after a two-year hiatus for its 30th-anniversary tour. The tour reaching cities across the U.S., begins November 12.

Talmi Entertainment celebrates its 30th anniversary with the newly rebranded Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet. Talmi Entertainment Producer Dan Talmi said being back in theaters is a symbol of normalcy as the world continues to recover from the devastating effects of Covid and reunites audiences with their treasured Christmas traditions. “The live entertainment industry was brought to zero by the pandemic, and we lost social cohesion in America,” he noted. “Our artists and creative team believe that this tour represents a rebirth and an opportunity to bring back live experiences as a means of social connection.” Executive Producer and founder Akiva Talmi’s adds that the company is based on the principle of worldwide peace and harmony.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet is also well known for its Dance with Us program that gives children in most performance cities the opportunity to share the stage with world-renowned ballet artists. Talmi Entertainment partners with dance schools across the country that host auditions directed by our Ukrainian dancers providing young dancers with a special experience.

Cathy Mucci, owner of Dance Centre North in Syracuse states, “My students have grown and prospered, married, and have children of their own who now also dance in the Nutcracker,” she noted, adding that many of her students corresponded regularly with the eastern European, professional audition directors who groomed them for the stage.”

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet will be performing in Albany on November 17. The magical display will take place at the Palace Theater at 7 p.m.