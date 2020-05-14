Nursing homes running into hurdles to comply to last minute order

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nursing homes are finding snags in complying with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s newest executive order to test staff twice a week.

Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown said they’re not sure they’re going to be able to comply given the quick turn around issued by the governor’s office.

The order issued Sunday, nursing homes given until Wednesday to come up with a plan.

“Don’t just roll something out with no guidance and expect us to have a plan in place in three days,” said Wells Nuring Director Renee Swartz.

Swartz said lack of testing, overwhelmed laboratories and a lag in results are some of the problems they find may hinder their ability to comply.

The team at Wells reached out to owner of Eastern Med Sean Piasecki for help finding testing kits.

Piasecki said because laboratories are overwhelmed, other places with the testing capacity are price gouging the test that cost $45 to $85 before the order. He said one company is now charging a minimum of $100.

“$100 is modest. There are some [tests] going up to $150 and that’s because of the deadline,” Piasecki said.

Swartz said there are many other nursing homes in similar situations looking at a $2,000 fine per day if they don’t comply and possibly losing their license.

