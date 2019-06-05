Nursing home report reveals safety, health concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A report released by two U.S. Senators from Pennsylvania says that hundreds of nursing homes were found to have serious ongoing health, safety and sanitary violations hidden from the public. Three of the nursing homes listed in the federal report are located in the Capital Region.

Bethlehem Commons Care Center, Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing Care, and Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehab Center in Troy were listed in the report as places of concern.

The centers for Medicare and Medicaid say the coverup was not intentional, but they just don’t have the manpower to crack down on all the nursing homes that are failing to stay up to standards.

Saratoga Center for Rehab and Nursing Care sent us the following statement:

“Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing Care is in a transition period, as we are poised to welcome new and experienced ownership.

We look forward to the additional investment of resources that will enhance the patient experience. Our professional staff has been providing quality care during this time, and we will continue making the improvements that our residents and staff deserve.”

Danielle Zastawny, Chief Executive Officer

Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing

The Saratoga County Administrator Spencer Hellwig also sent News10 a statement:

“We are deeply concerned about the reported operations and treatment of individuals who live at the Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing Care. We are confident that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, as well as the New York State Department of Health, will take appropriate action to remedy the situation and ensure that our seniors are receiving the care they deserve.”

The other two facilities have not responded to NEWS10.