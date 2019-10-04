Nursing home employees concerned over benefits

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Employees at a local nursing home are saying their health benefits are being pulled and the care they provide is being compromised.

Employees of Kenwood Manor at Good Samaritan Village in Delmar claim their employer, Lutheran Care Network, is having financial troubles and is trying to sell the facilities.

They also claim that because of short staffing, they’re concerned the residents are not getting the care they deserve. They said Lutheran Care Network hasn’t been paying into the employee health benefit fund, and now they’ve been notified their benefits will be terminated.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Lutheran Care Network for a comment about the allegations, but they declined to comment.