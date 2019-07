ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Nurses Association met during a lunch forum to discuss concerns that could affect patient care at Albany Medical Center.

Last year, Albany Med nurses voted to become members of the union, and since then contract negotiations have been ongoing.

Nurses say they are fighting for staffing, better wages, and a voice in patient care decisions.

A spokesperson from Albany Medical Center says they hope to agree on a fair solution.