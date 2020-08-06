NTSB to hold board meeting on Schoharie limo crash

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a meeting on the Schoharie limousine crash.
The NTSB said the meeting will be to vote on the findings, probable cause, and recommendations in the final draft of the crash report.
The virtual meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on September 29.
