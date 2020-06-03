NTSB calls on NHTSA to adopt new limo regulations

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The National Transportation Safety Board is calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to adopt limo safety reforms in the wake of the Schoharie limo crash.

The letter from the NTSB includes the recommendations of lap and shoulder belts for all passenger seats on vehicles that were modified to be limousines. They also recommend seat belts for all passengers on buses that weigh anywhere from 10,000 to 26,000 pounds.

In April, local Reps. Paul Tonko, Elise Stefanik, and Antonio Delgado all called for NHTSA to adopt the limo regulations.

LATEST STORIES