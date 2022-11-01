NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Drivers should be more alert at the turn of the month. Per a report from State Farm, November is the most dangerous month when it comes to colliding with animals on the road. With the clocks changing, and daylight not lasting as long, it’s easy to see why.

As for the top three most dangerous months, their report finds November to be the most dangerous, followed by October, with December being third. Their report finds that these three months have repeated as the most dangerous months when it comes to animal collisions, despite a decrease of 5.5% in animal collisions from the last year.

New York ranks just outside of the top 10 for states with the most reported State Farm Animal Collision claims, at 11. The top 10 is as follows:

Pennsylvania Michigan Georgia Illinois Texas Ohio Virginia Minnesota Missouri South Carolina

State Farm’s report offers tips to avoid animal collisions. Aside from proceeding with extra caution, they suggest slowing down, scanning the road, being aware of high risk times (dusk to dawn), using high-beams when appropriate, and always wearing a seatbelt. If you find yourself in a collision with an animal, they suggest the following tips: