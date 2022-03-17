SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews will begin making safety improvements to Nott Street near Balltown Road in Schenectady on Monday, March 21. The project is expected to be finished by the end of September.

Carver Construction, Inc. will be working on the street Monday to Friday from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic on Nott Street is expected to remain open with sporadic lane closures for equipment to move or paving operations.

Schenectady County officials said businesses will have pedestrian access during normal hours of operation. Sidewalk pouring is expected to take place at night using high-strength, early-setting concrete, so they will be accessible in the morning.

“This transformative project will make the Nott Street corridor a safer, more inviting place to visit— creating wider sidewalks, curb cuts, and an additional crosswalk to make the area more accessible for all of our residents,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt. “I’d like to thank all of the business owners, community members, and the Town of Niskayuna for their input on this important project. It was truly a collaborative effort.”

The project has four phases:

Phase one will shift traffic north a few feet towards the business plaza. The new Nott Street alignment will be constructed to the south between Balltown Road and Clifton Park Road. This work will include building the new road, constructing the new sidewalks and curbs as well as paving and striping the Niskayuna Co-op parking lot.

Phase two will shift Nott Street traffic onto the new alignment. The western half of the parking lot between the the Niskayuna Co-op and Clifton Park Road will be constructed, including sidewalk work, stamped concrete and curbing.

Phase three will include moving the business parking onto the Phase 2 section and the reconstruction of the parking lot in front of the Niskayuna Co-op, which includes sidewalk work, stamped concrete and curbing between the Co-op and Balltown Road.

Phase 4 includes the final top course of paving over the entire project area, sign installation, striping, and site restoration.

“While the area may look closed off during construction, residents and visitors alike can rest assured that their favorite shops will still be open throughout this 4-phase process,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich. “We’ve worked with the contractor to identify ways to minimize impact on businesses and shoppers while this transformative project takes shape.”

Schenectady County was awarded a federal grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Program for the design and construction of the safety improvements in 2016. The overall cost of the project is more than $1.5 million.