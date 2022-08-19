ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, is giving away 250 free cakes at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. The bakery has locations in Albany and Clifton Park.

On September 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. Nothing Bundt Cakes is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. The company said 25 runners-up of the contest will each get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

You can enter the contest by submitting a photo from your favorite birthday memory, describing what you enjoyed about it, and sharing what winning the party would mean to you. You can visit the Nothing Bundt Cakes website to enter. Entries will be accepted from September 1 to 25, and winners will be announced in October.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

Founded in Las Vegas in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes started as a small baking business out of the home kitchens of co-founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. Now, the bakery has about 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada and offers four cake sizes in nine flavors.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 110 Wolf Road in Albany and at 309 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park.