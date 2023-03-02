ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is partnering up with milk’s favorite cookie to create the new Nothing Bundt Cake OREO Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake. To celebrate the 111th birthday of OREO, Nothing Bundt Cake will be giving out free OREO Cookies & Cream bundtlets to the first 111 guests at each bakery.

Be the first in line on March 6, at 1:11 p.m. for a chance to get a free OREO Cookies & Cream as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates OREO’s 111 birthday. Nothing Bundt Cakes has a location at 110 Wolf Road, Unit 2 in Albany, and 309 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp comments, “We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie.” Nothing Bundt Cakes explains the OREO Cookies & Cream features the classic white cake baked with OREO cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.