CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jackpot! The New York Lottery has announced some notable Powerball wins that spanned the Capital Region in light of a player in California winning the big $1.76B Powerball jackpot Wednesday night. The winners include one ticket worth $1M at the Stewart’s Shop at 2467 Route 9 in Ballston Spa.

Several $50,000 winning tickets were sold at multiple locations. Winning tickets were sold at the following:

Friendly Fuel Stops Inc. at 54 Church Street and Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs

Price Chopper at 1395 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands

The winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the Powerball was 10. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.