Northville restaurant opened right before coronavirus shutdown orders

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local restaurant, that opened just days before the statewide shutdown due to the coronavirus, is putting forth its best effort to provide a new experience.

The Five and Dine opened in Northville and looks to provide the town with a restaurant that is a mix between fine and causal dining.

According to General Manager Geoffry Hoffman, the Five and Dime is meant to be a spot where people can hangout while listening to live music. He said they’ve had to adapt to takeout orders, but they are excited to be able to provide the community with a fresh and unique place to go.

“We’re looking for an experience; we wanted to create a culture that’s different and kinda maintains the history and integrity of the town,” he said. “We have a ton of events coming up. We have been planning all different ideas: new menu launches, seasonal menu changes, live music, things to give back to the community. We just have endless ideas that we want to give out to the people here.”

LATEST STORIES: