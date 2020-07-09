Northville man pleads not-guilty for hit and run death of Broadalbin woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Northville man was indicted by a grand jury on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in a November hit and run that left a Broadalbin woman dead.

Derrick Carlisle please non-guilty to the charge against him at Fulton County Court Thursday morning. He was met by the family and friends of 46-year-old Andria Berger who he’s accused of hitting and killing on Route 30.

He then allegedly fled to Pennsylvania where he was charged with weapons and stolen property counts. He served time there until he was extradited to New York.

Friends and family close to Berger said they’ll be at every court appearance giving her a voice and putting a face to her name.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG