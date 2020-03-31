Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

North Greenbush Police seek stabbing suspect

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush Police are looking for a stabbing suspect after they say he stabbed a person on Green Hill Road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was located in stable condition and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Police have found the vehicle but no suspect.

The suspect is known to the victim so police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak