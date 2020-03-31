North Greenbush Police seek stabbing suspect

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush Police are looking for a stabbing suspect after they say he stabbed a person on Green Hill Road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was located in stable condition and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say they believe the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Police have found the vehicle but no suspect.
The suspect is known to the victim so police do not believe there is a danger to the public.
