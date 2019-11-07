North Country still recovering one week after Halloween storm

JOHNSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been one week since a late night storm with heavy winds and downpours that knocked out power and caused major damage to property and roadways.

The North Country was severely hit.

The Halloween night storm blew thru the North County with a vengeance. It forced people from their homes, damaged property, and buckled or washed out roadways.

In hard hit Wells, things are starting to get back to normal, but large chunks of pavement are still scattered.

Route 8, however, is back open thanks to crews who have been working to restore sections that gave way to rushing water.

In Johnsburg, Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan gave NEWS10 ABC a tour.

“All of our roads — 28 roads — sustained this kind of damage.”

She said 28 roads is about one-fourth of the town’s roadways.

“It was so much water that it took the road completely out,” she said.

Like many of her residents, she lives on one that had been washed out. She said it’s now passable thanks to the town highway department.

“Just truckload after truckload of material that was brought in here.”

But it’s unlikely a plow truck could get through.

“And now, as you can see, you can’t run a plow over this. So we’ve got snow coming tonight and roads that can’t really be plowed.”

Hogan said she plans on asking for help covering the cost for roadwork from agencies like FEMA.

“We are still in the assessment phase. It’s definitely in the hundreds of thousands though.”