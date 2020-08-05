North Country housing authorities win over $200K in CARES Act funding

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Over $200,000 in CARES Act funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development is being awarded to several North Country housing authorities:
- Gloversville Housing Authority: $34,143
- Plattsburgh Housing Authority: $31,880
- Glens Falls Housing Authority: $157,154
- Harrietstown Housing Authority: $17,973
- Dolgeville Housing Authority: $2,306
- Town of Wilton: $5,684
Rep. Elise Stefanik announced the Housing Choice Voucher funding on Wednesday.
“This funding will help our communities respond to constituent needs and will support the Housing Choice Voucher program that has proven successful in the past,” she said. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our communities are facing significant need when it comes to public housing programs. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding will have on our North Country communities and families, and I will continue to advocate for these important programs.”
