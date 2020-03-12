North Colonie schools closed Friday so district can discuss COVID-19

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All schools in the North Colonie school district will be closed on Friday, March 13 so the superintendent and staff can gather information in case of a shut down because of the coronavirus.

A letter was sent to parents and guardians on Thursday.

In the letter, Superintendent Joseph Corr stated the district was closing schools on Friday for a Superintendent’s Conference Day so that his office could gather online resources if a school or the district needed to close due to the virus. Currently, there are no plans to close any school, and the district does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Corr said the district typically hosts four Superintendent’s Conference Days a year — two in September, one in November, and one in March — but all four were held in September due to construction. Friday’s closure will count as an unused snow day.

Corr said the following in the letter:

“This decision was not made lightly, and we apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but we have determined this is the best course of action for the district to be prepared to support our students and families in the event that a closure is required.” North Colonie Superintendent Joseph Corr

