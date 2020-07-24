North Colonie releases first fall 2020 reopening option to district community

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Colonie Central School District released a potential school reopening plan on Thursday.

The district said the outline is just one option they are considering for the fall.

The first plan consists of social distancing within classrooms, reducing the number of students in schools and meeting the current guidelines for transportation outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Elementary students will attend school in-person every day. The district also outlined the students’ locations:

K-3 students would be in their home elementary buildings

4-6 students would be in the junior high school

Students would be separated in wings of the building by elementary school

Secondary students will have a blend of in-person and virtual learning:

7-12 would be housed at the high school

7-12 would operate on a 6 day cycle in which students would be in-person for two days of the 6 day cycle

The district is still working on managing student arrivals and dismissal, lunches, staffing levels, transportation schedules, and maintaining cleaning and sanitation supplies.

More details on the reopening will be shared at a meeting on Thursday, July 23.

Read the full plan on the district’s website, HERE.

