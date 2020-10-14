North Colonie High School reports positive coronavirus case

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An individual associated with North Colonie High School has tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, the superintendent of North Colonie Central Schools said the individual was last in the building on October 8, and had minimal contact with students.

The individual who tested positive has been isolated and will not return to the school until they have been cleared by the health department.

Both the school and the Albany County Board of Health have conducted a contact tracing operation and reached out to any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. All spaces where the individual was present have been deep cleaned in line with CDC guidance.

A number of schools in the region have reported positive cases since they reopened in September. Some health officials in Warren County have suggested a spike in cases could be due to schools reopening, though the exact cause is yet to be proven.

