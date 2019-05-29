North Albany YMCA closing to make way for new middle school

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the North Albany YMCA received notices in the mail that the health and wellness center would close its doors on August 30.

Voters decided the City School District of Albany should purchase the property in order to create a new middle school in the district due to increased enrollment.

The district will go forward with a $28.5 million project to convert the North Albany Academy and the YMCA into a 650 seat school.

Some members of the YMCA were upset with the news, especially because of what the facility offers for child care.

The Capital District YMCA has plans to open a new facility to service more residents in Albany.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our Albany members through programs that support healthy living, youth development and social responsibility for years to come,” CEO David Brown told NEWS10 ABC.