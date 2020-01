NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A North Adams man, who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, was sentenced to life in jail.

Mark Steele-Knudslien, 49, killed his wife, Christa Leigh, in January 2018 by stabbing her and hitting her with a hammer.

Her body was later found inside their Veazie Street home.

The judge sentenced him to life in state prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years.