Norlite parent company cancels $100K donation to city of Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Cohoes lost a $100,000 donation from Norlite’s parent company.

Mayor Bill Keeler said an attorney representing the company that owns the Norlite facility sent the city an e-mail with no explanation for the missing donation.

The city said $100,000 was sent to the city every year before the pandemic. The company said the pandemic is to blame for not paying the donation.

Lack of funds means a delay in surveillance cameras being installed in some intersections in Cohoes.

