ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Chamber of Commerce recognized local nonprofits on Friday. The chamber hosted its Nonprofit Business Awards Luncheon. It’s meant to thank nonprofits for the contributions they make to the economy.

Five awardees were recognized, including the Center for Disability Services, the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York, and the Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth.

NEWS10 Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo served as emcee.