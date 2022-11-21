Every year, the organization delivers gift bags to the hospitals, which include trees, stockings, lights, and other decorations and festive items.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 25, The Greyson Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit will be launching its annual mission to bring joy to children and their families spending the holidays in hospitals. Every year, the organization delivers gift bags to the hospitals, which include trees, stockings, lights, and other decorations and festive items.

In 2021, The Greyson Project delivered approximately 75 gift bags to the Albany Medical Center and 50 bags to the St. Margaret’s Center. For those who want to create a gift bag to donate, the list of approved items includes:

Artificial Tree – 4ft tall or under

Christmas lights – battery-operated lights only please – the rooms have limited outlets, don’t forget the batteries!

Garland (artificial)

Stockings

Shatterproof ornaments and decorations for the tree

Hooks to hang the ornaments

Window Clings or Window Markers

DIY decorations or craft kits

Tree skirt

Fun nonskid socks

The Greyson Project asks that the gift bags not include food, real plants, breakable ornaments or figurines, and stuffed animals. For more information about the gift bags and drop-off locations, click here.