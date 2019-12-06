Nonprofit destroyed by fire bouncing back just in time for busy holiday season

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Operation Adopt a Soldier is making a comeback just in time for one of it’s busiest times of the year.

The nonprofit organization collects donations for care packages to send to service men and women across the globe around the holidays.

In September, it’s previous location and inventory was destroyed by a fire. With the help of the community and lots of donations, the nonprofit is sending 2,000 care packages this week in time for Christmas.

The president of the organization says they’re rebuilding the old location, and they hope to get back in there by the spring.