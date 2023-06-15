ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In observation of Juneteenth, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that all nonessential City of Albany buildings, including City Hall and the Neighborhood Center at 200 Henry Johnson Boulevard, will be closed on Monday, June 19. Nonessential buildings will reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

There will be several events held locally in celebration of Juneteenth. Albany’s Juneteenth Celebration is set for Saturday, June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. For more information about City services and information that can be accessed remotely on Juneteenth, visit www.albanyny.gov.