Non-profit back to fundraising after soldier care packages destroyed by fire

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just two days after a fire destroyed the headquarters for Operation Adopt A Soldier, Inc., volunteers were back out trying to raise money to make up for the loss.

More than 250 care packages bound for soldiers stationed overseas were also ruined in the fire Saturday in Wilton.

Thank you to Wilton Fire Department, Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department and South Glens Falls Fire Company Inc. for… Posted by Operation Adopt A Soldier, Inc. on Saturday, August 17, 2019

A trailer full of promotional items and t-shirts was spared by the fire. Volunteers continued with plans to set up a booth at the Washington County Fair all week to seek donations.

Two days after fire destroyed more than 250 care packages for soldiers around the world, the local nonprofit is back to fundraising at the #WashingtonCountyFair trying to make up for the losses. @wten pic.twitter.com/x2tQ0cyGFt — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) August 20, 2019

The non-profit sends thousands of care packages each year and has sent more than 300,000 in the 16 years they’ve been doing it.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire or just how much damage was caused.

If you want to donate to Operation Adopt A Soldier Inc.’s GoFundMe, click here.