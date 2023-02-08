ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Chamber is accepting nominations from now until February 14 for its 2023 Women of Excellence Awards. The annual awards honor a select group of women whose personal and professional achievements have positively impacted the Capital Region.

Nomination categories include emerging professional, excellence in business, excellence in business development, excellence in management, excellence in the professions, and distinguished career. Chamber membership is not required for a nominee.

Applications can be found on the Chamber’s website or by contacting Gloria Baker at (518) 431-1421 or gbaker@capitalregionchamber.com. They must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14.

Each nomination must come complete with an essay and two letters of recommendation. A special event honoring the awardees is slated for May 18.