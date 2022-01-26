Nominations open for Karen B. Johnson ‘Older New Yorker of the Year’ awards

by: Harrison Gereau

Posted: / Updated:

(Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay )

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Know someone who consistently dedicates their time to worthwhile causes? The Schenectady County Legislature announced Wednesday nominations are now open for the Karen B. Johnson “Older New Yorker of the Year” award, which is sponsored by the Schenectady County Department of Senior and Long Term Care Services.

“Volunteers help keep our community running – especially as we continue to navigate challenges
created by the pandemic,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature.
“We encourage residents to nominate a senior who has dedicated their time and energy to helping
others, so we can recognize their contributions.”

The Senior and Long Term Care Services Advisory Council voted to rename the award after Karen B. Johnson in 2019. Johnson previously served on the Council and was a liaison between the Department of
Senior and Long Term Care Services and the County Legislature.

The theme for this award is “Age My Way”, which comes from the Association on Community Living and explores the ways older adults can stay involved in their communities. Residents can nominate any Schenectady County resident over the age of 60 who has given their time and energy to organizations or projects that enhance the lives of others.

The nomination form is available online and at the Schenectady County Department of Senior and Long Term Care Services, located at 107 Nott Terrace, Suite 305. Nominations may also be submitted by email to Kathleen.Albert@schenectadycounty.com, by fax at (518) 382-0194 Attn: Kathleen Albert, or by mail.

The deadline for submitting nominations is March 1 at 4:30 p.m.

