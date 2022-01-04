Nominations open for Colonie HS Athletic Hall of Fame

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nominations are bring accepted for the Colonie Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Nominations are open until February 25.

The nominations will be reviewed by the South Colonie Board of Education Athletic Hall of Fame committee. The Class of 2022 will be announced in June.

Nominations categories:

Athlete: An athlete may be eligible for nomination seven years after that person has graduated from Colonie Central High School.

Team: A team may be eligible for nomination ten years after the noted accomplishment of that team.

Coach: A Colonie Central High School coach may be eligible after being retired from coaching at least three years.

Athletic Contributor: An eligible nominee is an person or group who has helped to develop and foster the growth of athletics in the Colonie Central High School athletic community. Any Colonie Central High School athlete, coach, community member or group who has had a significant impact on the athletic community may be eligible for nomination.

Legacy: The Legacy Category is open to any person, team or coach who participated in athletics prior to the consolidation of the South Colonie Central School District in 1953.

The Colonie Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2019 to recognize graduates, staff and faculty, and community members who have achieved significant accomplishments. The Hall of Fame provides current students with positive role models in their own lives.

For more information about the nomination process or to submit a nomination form, you can visit the South Colonie Central School District website.