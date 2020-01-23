‘No War Against Iran!’ to rally in Capital on Saturday

Antiwar protesters march in front of the Capitol in Albany in 2003. (AP Photo/Tim Roske)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Global Day of Protest event, organized by antiwar activists responding to rising tensions between the Trump administration and Iran, will descend on downtown. On January 25, communities worldwide will march in solidarity against war in the Middle East.

This Saturday, conscientious opponents of war aim to stand against what they say will trigger a global conflict. The coalition of concerned Capital Region organizations and individuals take to Townsend Park at 11 a.m.

Lending their voices are those critical of government interference in the form of sanctions and military action, which cause suffering and extreme poverty to innocent civilians. Event organizers say they intentionally invited local groups to take part who are historically marginalized.

A selection of involved groups includes: the ANSWER Coalition, Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace, Black Alliance for Peace, Citizen Action of New York Capital District Chapter, CODEPINK, Food Not Bombs, Grannies for Peace, Industrial Workers of the World, Schenectady Neighbors for Peace, Troy Labor Council, Upper Hudson Peace Action, Veterans for Peace, and Women Against War.

The activists backing the Global Day of Protest welcome anyone to endorse their movement or participate. Social justice protesters hope to limit oppression at home and abroad in many forms: violence, racism, sexism, islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, anti-Semitism, ableism, and classism.