No Visitation? Seniors learn how to FaceTime & Skype

Local

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nursing homes throughout the region have posted visitation. 

To alleviate stress and allow seniors to connect with family, Rensselaer County donated ipads to Van Rensselaer Manor.  

More than 300 seniors are now allowed to use Face Time, Skype, and social media.   

The technology has become a hit with the seniors, and Van Rensselaer Manor hopes to continue to use it beyond the coming weeks.   

