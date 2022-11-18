WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a recent City Council Meeting on November 17, Mayor Charles Patricelli announced will city residents not have their taxes increased per the 2023 budget proposal. This is the second year residents will not have their taxes raised.

Mayor Patricelli states, “As 2022 comes to a close, the City Council understands the continued financial stress homeowners are under because of inflation,” “There were many things that we accomplished during this past year, several enhancements to our parks, over 8,300 linear feet (more than 1.5 miles) of streets paved and several improvements being made to City Hall (new windows, soffit, and fascia as well as a new boiler system). Looking forward to 2023, this momentum will continue with several projects planned to again improve the city and save taxpayers money.”

Projects planned for 2023

The City of Watervliet Filtration Plant will receive additional upgrades, which started this year with security fencing placed around the property.

The city is preparing to commence Phase I of the combined sewer outflow separation, which when completed, will save taxpayers $60,000 to $70,000 in annual fees paid to Albany County for stormwater treatment.

The city street paving program will continue in the spring and summer of 2023 and will include new ADA-approved curbs and improvements to city alleyways. In 2021, the city developed an analysis of city streets and prioritized each street as to the level of need. This replaced the “who-complained-the-most” method. In doing so, Watervliet was able to properly pave the most needed streets in a fair and defendable method.

With the assistance of Equinox, and a grant, the city will add a Domestic Violence Detective to the police force, increasing the number of officers on the force to 26.

The city will continue to maintain the same level of fantastic support for the fire department and DPW department while adding two positions, an events coordinator and a program manager.

“For the past several weeks, the council reviewed the budgets of each department to determine how best to maintain the services and keep the residents in mind of any tax burden on them,” Mayor Patricelli said. “It was extremely difficult to maintain our line items within budget because of inflation climbing at record levels. Some line items we have no control over such as insurance rates, electricity, and gasoline. Again, we had to make difficult decisions, but we made the best decisions for city residents.”