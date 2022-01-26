No new deaths to report in Washington County COVID update, January 26

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Public Health Department released their newest COVID-19 case report Wednesday morning. The County wants to remind residents that contact tracing is now handled by New York State officials, and that they will only be able to accurately report a portion of the previous case categories as their Public Health team will not be managing the full caseload and process as they have previously.

As of Wednesday, the Health Department has reported 461 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. That number includes 13 hospitalizations, up one from Tuesday’s report. There has been no change in COVID-related deaths in the county, staying at 80 total across the entire pandemic. The current positive test rate sits at 13.3%.

There are vaccination clinics scheduled in the coming week in Washington County, including one at Fort Ann Central School on January 27 and another at Whitehall Central School on February 3. Both clinics will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Washington County Public Health team also announced throughout the month of January, they will be holding weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Booster clinics every Tuesday and Thursday between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus (1153 Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward).

The county also issued the following statement after yesterday’s appellate court hearing on mask mandates in New York State:

Late yesterday, the Appellate Division, Second Department of Courts of New York, held a preliminary hearing on the appeal of the decision relative to the NYS Mask Requirement, issued mid-December by Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Health. At the preliminary hearing, a stay was issued returning the requirement to effect immediately pending further review, presentations and court proceedings. Therefore, the mask requirement (or vaccination requirement, whichever is chosen by the business or organization) is back in effect pending the court action (for reference, previously set to remain in effect through February 1, 2022). Washington County, NY Public Health Department

All official updates and information from Washington County will originate from its Public Health and Public Safety departments and will be posted on the county’s public information page and Public Safety & Public Health social media outlets.