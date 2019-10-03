No early voting location coming to Troy after legislators vote down proposal for third time

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A committee of Rensselaer County Legislators voted down a resolution Wednesday to designate the Unity House in Troy as an early voting location for the upcoming election.

Despite the city of Troy pledging $15,000 to cover the costs of adding a third early polling place in the county, legislators voted along party lines to strike down the proposal. This comes after the bipartisan Rensselaer County Board of Elections designated Schodack and Brunswick as the two mandated polling locations.

Democrats later argued there should be one in Troy.

The minority leader says Troy is not only the county seat, but also home to one-third of the county’s population, and most disenfranchised voters live in the city. Republicans, however, argue allowing communities to pay for early voting is a dangerous example of “pay to play.”

The majority leader says these decisions should be left to the democratic and republican board of elections commissioners, and keep the politicians out of it.

Early voting runs from October 26 to November 3.