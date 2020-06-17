Niskayuna town employee suspended over reported blackface Facebook post

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Niskayuna town employee was suspended after a report alleged an appointed official was seen in blackface in a Facebook post.

The Town Board was notified of the alleged post Monday and has directed an investigation be conducted by outside legal counsel. The employee was also suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement, the town said in part:

“In any context, the use of blackface has racist connotations and is offensive and unacceptable. Equality and inclusivity are the standard for our community and our Town offices and employees. When the Town Board receives a report of the investigation with findings and recommendations, it will take appropriate action. We are grateful to the members of our community who provided this report and encourage anyone who sees racism or discrimination to say something so we can address it.​”

