Niskayuna teachers send inspiring message to students through social media

by: Sarah Darmanjian

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna Central School District teachers and staff put together an uplifting video to stay connected to their students on the school’s Twitter page.

The video features a compilation of staff telling students how much they are missed and encouraging them to keep learning, follow a routine, play outside, read, and relax.

These are extraordinary, uncertain times. As we navigate them, our teachers and staff members are thinking about our students.  We found a way to let them know that through a positive message that we hope extends to our community and beyond. I’m very proud of the way our school district has pulled together.

Superintendent Cosimo Tangorra, Jr.
Niskayuna Central School District

