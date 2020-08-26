Niskayuna police reminding residents to lock cars, hide valuables, following recent theft reports

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Police Department is reminding residents to secure their cars and property following a series of reported break-ins, thefts, and burglaries. Thieves found unlocked cars to steal from as well as in some cases the vehicles themselves.

Niskayuna police say they have been receiving a number of reports from residents about stolen property from their cars as well as 11 vehicle thefts as a result of their vehicles being left unlocked and/or with the keys still in the car.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry to any of the reported incidents. Items taken reportedly include; loose change, cash, credit cards, and other valuables. The Department says they are also investigating instances of theft where bicycles and motor scooters were stolen. It is believed there are multiple suspects involved either on foot or on bicycle.

Police say these incidents are not isolated to Niskayuna and are being reported to police departments in towns across the Capital Region. They say the crimes are being committed during the early morning and overnight hours.

Some of the incidents reportedly happened in garages where the door was left open or unsecured. Police say valuables should be removed from vehicles or hidden out of sight and outdoor lights should be turned on to help further deter criminals.

Police are asking the public to call 911 and report any suspicious activity they see even if it does not seem like a big deal, because they say hesitation often causes criminals to get away with illegal activity as a result.

The Niskayuna Police Department says they made arrests back in May for similar incidents, but do not believe these recent reports are connected to those in May.

