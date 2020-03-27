Niskayuna native quarantined in Egypt, separated from husband

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna native Joann Riley’s family and friends are working to get her back to the United States after she tested positive for COVID-19 while on vacation with her husband Ed in Egypt.

Riley’s been quarantined for three weeks. She tested positive on a cruise liner while traveling down the Nile.

“I think what is my lesson here? I ask god every day,” Riley said.

A day into the voyage, crew members began showing symptoms of the virus.

“We were immediately quarantined on the boat and tested,” Riley said. “I thought for sure it was going to be [Ed] and they said you’re the one tested positive,” Riley said.

Joann said the Egyptian Health Ministry requires two negative tests in a row to be taken three days a part. Ed passed both tests.

The couple only had a couple minutes to say their goodbyes before they were separated.

“I just cried. He said, ‘I won’t leave you. I will meet you in Cairo. I’ll stay there as long as it takes.’ And they came, and they just took me and herded us out. Oh god it was awful,” Riley said.

Ed was sent back to Florida where they now live. While Joann hasn’t shown symptoms, Ed became symptomatic. He’s at a hospital under lock down and her son, Matthew Riley, who lives with them, has been quarantined.

“Continue to practice social distancing. Definitely take this seriously. It’s not a joke,” Matthew said. “My dad was in bad shape. He was one of the lucky ones who is actually, I believe, over the hump,” Matthew said.

Joann has another test on Saturday. While she waits she said she’s being treated well by staff.

LATEST STORIES: