Niskayuna names interim superintendent

dr. juliette pennyman

Dr. Juliette Pennyman was named interim superintendent of Niskayuna schools on September 14, 2021. She will take over the role on October 6. (Niskayuna Central School District)

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Central School District has named its new interim superintendent of schools.

Dr. Juliette Pennyman was appointed by the school board Tuesday evening. Previously, she was the assistant superintendent of a school district in Western Pennsylvania.

Dr. Pennyman earned her doctorate in education from the University of Pennsylvania. Over the last decade she has served as an educational leader in Philadelphia, Reading, Pa., and Rochester, N.Y., where she was the chief of schools from 2012 to 2014.

She will take over the interim role on October 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

