Niskayuna man pleads guilty to stealing trade secrets from GE

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yang Sui, 42, of Niskayuna, plead guilty Thursday to sealing trade secrets belonging to the General Electric Company.

As part of his guilty plea, Sui reportedly admitted to stealing multiple electronic files pertaining to the research, design, and manufacture of silicone carbide MOSFETs (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors) between 2015 and 2017. Silicon carbide MOSFETs are said to be used in a variety of GE’s parts and products, including aviation equipment and wind turbines.

Sui reportedly faces up to ten years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 or up to twice the value of the pecuniary gain to him from the crime, and up to three years of supervised release. He is set to be sentenced by United Stated District Judge Mae D’Agostino at a later date.

This case was investigated by the FBI, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss and National Security Division Trial Attorney Matthew Chang.

